Health

Windsor hospital postpones elective surgeries after Jan. 4 due to COVID-19 surge

By Staff The Canadian Press
A file photo of a hospital bed.
A file photo of a hospital bed. File Photo / Getty Images

WINDSOR, Ont. — A Windsor, Ont., hospital is postponing all non-urgent elective surgeries starting next month as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise “at an alarming rate.”

Windsor Regional Hospital says the decision is difficult but necessary as rising COVID-19 admissions could mean a “critical shortage” of available acute care beds.

Earlier this month, the hospital announced elective surgeries requiring an overnight stay would be deferred, starting Jan. 4.

Read more: Churches in Windsor, Ont. move services online as COVID-19 spreads

Now day surgeries will also be postponed indefinitely as of the same date.

A statement from the hospital says the total number of surgeries will be cut by about 50 per cent.

Surgeons are being asked to assess their elective cases booked after Jan. 4 and notify affected patients.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario hospitals grappling with capacity issues' Coronavirus: Ontario hospitals grappling with capacity issues
Coronavirus: Ontario hospitals grappling with capacity issues – Dec 22, 2020
© 2020 The Canadian Press
