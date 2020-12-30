Menu

Canada

Second pedestrian struck by vehicle in Richmond in four days

By John Copsey Global News
Posted December 30, 2020 4:53 am
Richmond RCMP at the scene of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian that sent a 70-year-old woman to hospital with serious injuries.
Shane MacKichan

Another pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle in Richmond, this time a 70-year-old woman.

Shane MacKichan
Shane MacKichan. Shane MacKichan
Shane MacKichan

At 5:11 p.m. Tuesday, Richmond RCMP received a report of the collision at the intersection of Buswell Street and Westminster Highway.

The pedestrian was attempting to cross the street. It’s not clear if she was at a marked or unmarked crosswalk.

She was taken to hospital in serious condition.

The driver remained on scene, and is co-operating with police.

Shane MacKichan
Shane MacKichan. Shane MacKichan
Shane MacKichan

Westminster Highway and Buswell Street were both closed for several hours while police investigated.

This is the second serious collision involving a pedestrian in Richmond in the last four days.

A woman died after a collision with a vehicle at the intersection of No. 2 Road at Andrews Road on Boxing Day.

