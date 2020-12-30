Second pedestrian struck by vehicle in Richmond in four days

Send this page to someone via email

Another pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle in Richmond, this time a 70-year-old woman.

At 5:11 p.m. Tuesday, Richmond RCMP received a report of the collision at the intersection of Buswell Street and Westminster Highway.

The pedestrian was attempting to cross the street. It’s not clear if she was at a marked or unmarked crosswalk.

She was taken to hospital in serious condition.

The driver remained on scene, and is co-operating with police.

Westminster Highway and Buswell Street were both closed for several hours while police investigated.

This is the second serious collision involving a pedestrian in Richmond in the last four days.

A woman died after a collision with a vehicle at the intersection of No. 2 Road at Andrews Road on Boxing Day.