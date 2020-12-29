Menu

Coronavirus: Big White community cluster grows another 15 cases, now at 111

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 29, 2020 7:39 pm
Interior Health announced 15 new cases at Big White Ski Resort on Tuesday, but noted that 94 of the 111 cases have recovered, with the remaining 17 in isolation.
The community cluster at Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna is now over 100 cases, Interior Health announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The health agency said an additional 15 cases of COVID-19 have been identified, which pushed the overall total of confirmed cases to 111.

It also said of the 111 cases, 77 reside at Big White, adding that 94 cases have recovered while 17 are active and are isolating.

Read more: B.C. records 74 COVID-19 deaths over five days along with 2,206 new cases

“We continue to see a small increase in cases, but these are connected to other cases so are not unexpected,” Interior Health said in a press release.

“It’s important for people to continue following the safety measures and doing their part to limit further exposures.”

In what’s been a repeating message since the cluster at the popular ski resort was first announced earlier this month, the health agency said the risk of contracting COVID-19 at Big White is low if you follow public health guidance.

“In other words, it is safe to go to Big White when you stick to your immediate household bubble and avoid socializing and gathering, etc.,” said Interior Health.

The next update regarding the Big White cluster won’t be until Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: New Year’s Eve celebrations altered by restrictions' Coronavirus: New Year’s Eve celebrations altered by restrictions
Coronavirus: New Year’s Eve celebrations altered by restrictions
