Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

B.C. to report five days of COVID-19 data on Tuesday

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted December 29, 2020 3:18 pm
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is set to provide a COVID-19 update on Monday.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is set to provide a COVID-19 update on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. health officials are set to announce five days of COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday.

The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

The province’s last update came on Christmas Eve, when it reported 582 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths.

Click to play video 'Concerns over how COVID-19 variant will spread in B.C.' Concerns over how COVID-19 variant will spread in B.C.
Concerns over how COVID-19 variant will spread in B.C.

The province’s COVID-19 death toll stood at 808. There were 8,865 active cases of the virus, with 9,732 people in self-isolation.

Read more: Coronavirus: B.C. confirms first case of COVID-19 variant detected in U.K.

The press briefing will be the first since officials confirmed the province’s first case of a coronavirus variant first identified in the U.K.

Click to play video 'Virus trends in B.C.' Virus trends in B.C.
Virus trends in B.C.

The case involves a person in the Island Health region who had recently flown from London to Vancouver on Air Canada flight 855 on Dec. 15, according to a statement from the province.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is also expected to provide an update on B.C.’s vaccination efforts. The province said Thursday that the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine had been administered to more than 8,000 people.

— With files from Simon Little

