B.C. to report five days of COVID-19 data on Tuesday

B.C. health officials are set to announce five days of COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday.

The province’s last update came on Christmas Eve, when it reported 582 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths.

The province’s COVID-19 death toll stood at 808. There were 8,865 active cases of the virus, with 9,732 people in self-isolation.

The press briefing will be the first since officials confirmed the province’s first case of a coronavirus variant first identified in the U.K.

The case involves a person in the Island Health region who had recently flown from London to Vancouver on Air Canada flight 855 on Dec. 15, according to a statement from the province.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is also expected to provide an update on B.C.’s vaccination efforts. The province said Thursday that the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine had been administered to more than 8,000 people.

— With files from Simon Little

