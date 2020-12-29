Man found asleep in intersection facing impaired driving, firearms charges: York police

York Regional Police say a man who was found asleep at the wheel in an intersection in the township of King is facing impaired driving and firearms-related charges.
Police said they were called to the intersection of Keele Street and King Road after 12:20 a.m. Monday for a report of a driver asleep at the wheel.
“When officers arrived, they found a driver alone and asleep in his vehicle, which was in the middle of the intersection blocking traffic on both north and south Keele Street,” police said in a news release Tuesday.
Officers said the driver showed “obvious signs of impairment” after being woken up and drug paraphernalia was allegedly seen inside of the vehicle.
The driver failed a test performed by a drug recognition expert and has since been charged, police said.
Police added that during a search of his vehicle, officers found a loaded handgun.
Matthew Strachan, 33, from Barrie, has since been charged with several offences including impaired operation, careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance — fentanyl.
