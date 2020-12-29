Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man found asleep in intersection facing impaired driving, firearms charges: York police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 29, 2020 3:24 pm
Police said they received reports of a driver asleep at the wheel early Monday.
Police said they received reports of a driver asleep at the wheel early Monday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

York Regional Police say a man who was found asleep at the wheel in an intersection in the township of King is facing impaired driving and firearms-related charges.

Police said they were called to the intersection of Keele Street and King Road after 12:20 a.m. Monday for a report of a driver asleep at the wheel.

“When officers arrived, they found a driver alone and asleep in his vehicle, which was in the middle of the intersection blocking traffic on both north and south Keele Street,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

Read more: Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in Richmond Hill, police say

Officers said the driver showed “obvious signs of impairment” after being woken up and drug paraphernalia was allegedly seen inside of the vehicle.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The driver failed a test performed by a drug recognition expert and has since been charged, police said.

Police added that during a search of his vehicle, officers found a loaded handgun.

Matthew Strachan, 33, from Barrie, has since been charged with several offences including impaired operation, careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance — fentanyl.

Click to play video 'Toronto police investigate rash of Christmas robberies' Toronto police investigate rash of Christmas robberies
Toronto police investigate rash of Christmas robberies
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeImpaired DrivingYork Regional PoliceFirearmsYork RegionKing TownshipTownship of KingKeele Street and King Road
Flyers
More weekly flyers