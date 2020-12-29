Menu

Health

COVID-19 outbreak declared at apartment complex in south London: MLHU

By Jaclyn Carbone 980 CFPL
Posted December 29, 2020 1:10 pm
The Middlesex-London Health Unit declared an outbreak at Maple Ridge on the Parc, an apartment complex in south London, on Dec. 29, 2020. Google Maps

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Maple Ridge on the Parc, an apartment complex in south London.

The health unit says it learned of an initial case in the building on Dec. 11. The decision to declare an outbreak was made after officials were notified of 19 cases linked to the apartment complex at 112 and 114 Arbor Glen Cres., the health unit said.

Read more: Total coronavirus case count surpasses 3,000 in London and Middlesex as 86 new cases reported

So far, the health unit is reporting 46 people at the complex, including three staff members, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“The declaration of a COVID-19 outbreak is concerning, especially when it is related to someone’s home,” said says Dr. Alex Summers, associate medical officer of health with the MLHU.

“Our team is working closely with building management to determine transmission sources and reduce the potential for any further spread.”

According to the MLHU, case investigators are following up with those who have tested positive to provide advice and support, while those who work and live in the building are being asked to monitor themselves for symptoms and to seek testing should any develop.

Read more: Coronavirus — Ontario expects to vaccinate up to 8.5 million people by end of June

Public health inspectors are expected to visit the apartment complex on Tuesday “to identify and better understand any practices, events or environmental factors that could have allowed the virus to spread,” the health unit said.

“Whether you live in an apartment building or a single-family home our advice is the same: limit interactions to only those who are part of your household, maintain two metres physical distance from others, and wear a mask in all enclosed spaces, including elevators, laundry rooms and common areas,” Summers said.

