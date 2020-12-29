Menu

Sports

Edmonton Oilers sign defenceman Ethan Bear to 2-year extension

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted December 29, 2020 10:38 am
WATCH ABOVE: Recent news about the Edmonton Oilers.

The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ethan Bear to a two-year contract extension.

The extension through the 2021-22 NHL season is worth an average of $2 million annually, according to the hockey club.

Read more: Ethan Bear ready to growl again on Edmonton Oilers’ blue-line

Bear, 23, appeared in 71 games with the Oilers last season. He posted five goals and 16 assists. Bear ranked third among Oilers defencemen in points (21) and time on ice (21:58).

Bear played in four games during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Edmonton hockey bubble.

Click to play video 'Special debut for Oilers defenceman Ethan Bear' Special debut for Oilers defenceman Ethan Bear
Special debut for Oilers defenceman Ethan Bear – Mar 2, 2018

A native of Regina, Sask., Bear was selected by the Oilers in the fifth round, 124th overall, in the 2015 NHL Draft.

The 5-foot-11, 197-pound blueliner has appeared in 89 career NHL games.

