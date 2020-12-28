Manitoba government expands COVID-19 vaccination eligibility

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government has expanded the list of who is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Eligibility criteria currently includes health-care workers whose work involves direct contact with patients and who meet at least one of the following criteria:

Work in critical care units

Work in long-term care facilities, born on or before Dec. 31, 1964 (changed from 1962)

Work in acute care facilities, born on or before Dec. 31, 1964 (changed from 1962)

Assigned to a COVID-19 immunization clinic or testing site.

Individuals who don’t meet the eligibility criteria are asked not to call to make an appointment.

The last immunization clinic was held on Dec. 23, leaving the total number of immunizations given since the vaccine arrived in Manitoba earlier this month as 2,177.

The next immunization clinics will take place at the University of Manitoba’s Rady Faculty of Health Sciences on the Bannatyne campus Dec. 29 to 31.

The vaccination clinic will move to the RBC Convention Centre beginning Jan. 4, 2021, and appointments are being made for Jan. 4 to 10 with second-dose appointments occurring Jan. 25 to 31, 2021.

To date, about 800 first-dose appointments have been made and approximately 5,000 remain available.

The phone line is open to eligible health-care workers from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until all spaces are filled.

Beginning in January, Manitoba will launch an online dashboard to provide statistics about the immunization program.

