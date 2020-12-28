Menu

Health

Manitoba government expands COVID-19 vaccination eligibility

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted December 28, 2020 5:21 pm
Mihaela Anghel, a Romanian nurse, gets the first COVID-19 vaccine administered in the country in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Anghel is the nurse who registered and processed Romania's first official COVID-19 patient, on Feb. 27, 2020.
Mihaela Anghel, a Romanian nurse, gets the first COVID-19 vaccine administered in the country in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Anghel is the nurse who registered and processed Romania's first official COVID-19 patient, on Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

The Manitoba government has expanded the list of who is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Read more: Manitoba announces initial plan for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Eligibility criteria currently includes health-care workers whose work involves direct contact with patients and who meet at least one of the following criteria:

  • Work in critical care units
  • Work in long-term care facilities, born on or before Dec. 31, 1964 (changed from 1962)
  • Work in acute care facilities, born on or before Dec. 31, 1964 (changed from 1962)
  • Assigned to a COVID-19 immunization clinic or testing site.

Individuals who don’t meet the eligibility criteria are asked not to call to make an appointment.

The last immunization clinic was held on Dec. 23, leaving the total number of immunizations given since the vaccine arrived in Manitoba earlier this month as 2,177.

The next immunization clinics will take place at the University of Manitoba’s Rady Faculty of Health Sciences on the Bannatyne campus Dec. 29 to 31.

The vaccination clinic will move to the RBC Convention Centre beginning Jan. 4, 2021, and appointments are being made for Jan. 4 to 10 with second-dose appointments occurring Jan. 25 to 31, 2021.

To date, about 800 first-dose appointments have been made and approximately 5,000 remain available.

The phone line is open to eligible health-care workers from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until all spaces are filled.

Beginning in January, Manitoba will launch an online dashboard to provide statistics about the immunization program.

