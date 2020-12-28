Menu

Crime

Edmonton police investigating after woman found dead on Whitemud Drive

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted December 28, 2020 9:24 am
Edmonton police are investigating after an incident on Whitemud Drive on Dec. 27, 2020.
Edmonton police are investigating after an incident on Whitemud Drive on Dec. 27, 2020. Global News

Edmonton police are investigating after a woman was found dead under an overpass on Whitemud Drive.

Officials said several drivers had called in reports of a deceased person under the overpass at Whitemud Drive and 178 Street at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 27.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

Read more: Driver dies of self-inflicted gunshot after hit-and-run injures Edmonton police officer: ASIRT

Eastbound Whitemud Drive in the area of the incident was closed and diverted for part of Sunday evening as officers investigated.

Police are expected to issue an update once they have more information to release around the incident.

