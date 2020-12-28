Edmonton police investigating after woman found dead on Whitemud Drive

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are investigating after a woman was found dead under an overpass on Whitemud Drive.

Officials said several drivers had called in reports of a deceased person under the overpass at Whitemud Drive and 178 Street at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 27.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

Eastbound Whitemud Drive in the area of the incident was closed and diverted for part of Sunday evening as officers investigated.

Police are expected to issue an update once they have more information to release around the incident.

