Edmonton police investigating after woman found dead on Whitemud Drive

Edmonton police are investigating after a woman was found dead under an overpass on Whitemud Drive.
Officials said several drivers had called in reports of a deceased person under the overpass at Whitemud Drive and 178 Street at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 27.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.
Trending Stories
Read more: Driver dies of self-inflicted gunshot after hit-and-run injures Edmonton police officer: ASIRT
Eastbound Whitemud Drive in the area of the incident was closed and diverted for part of Sunday evening as officers investigated.
Police are expected to issue an update once they have more information to release around the incident.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments