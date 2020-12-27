Coronavirus: Winnipeg’s RBC Convention Centre vaccination clinic opening Jan. 4

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government says the RBC Convention Centre is almost ready to be the super centre for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Starting Jan. 4, 2021, the clinic will move to the convention centre.

There were no immunization clinics held Dec. 24 to 26, leaving a total of 2,177 immunizations that have been given since vaccine arrived in Manitoba earlier this month.

There was one adverse event reported following immunization in Manitoba to date but there were no further details released about the person’s medical history.

The next immunization clinics will take place at University of Manitoba’s Rady Faculty of Health Sciences on the Bannatyne campus Dec. 29 to 31.

A total of 1,266 appointments have been booked for these three days.

To date, about 580 appointments have been made and approximately 360 remain available for January 4 and 5 at the convention centre.

The phone line is open to eligible health-care workers from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until all spaces are filled.

Eligibility criteria currently includes health-care workers whose work involves direct contact with patients and who meet at least one of the following criteria:

work in critical care units

work in long-term care facilities, born on or before Dec. 31, 1962

work in acute care facilities, born on or before Dec. 31, 1962

assigned to a COVID-19 immunization clinic or testing site.

The province says only those who meet the eligibility criteria should call.

Beginning in January, Manitoba will launch an online dashboard to provide statistics about the immunization program.