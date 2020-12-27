Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Winnipeg’s RBC Convention Centre vaccination clinic opening Jan. 4

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted December 27, 2020 5:16 pm
Francesca Passer, a registered pharmacist technician carefully fills the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a vaccine clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Toronto and Peel region continue to be in lockdown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.
Francesca Passer, a registered pharmacist technician carefully fills the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a vaccine clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Toronto and Peel region continue to be in lockdown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.

The Manitoba government says the RBC Convention Centre is almost ready to be the super centre for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Starting Jan. 4, 2021, the clinic will move to the convention centre.

There were no immunization clinics held Dec. 24 to 26, leaving a total of 2,177 immunizations that have been given since vaccine arrived in Manitoba earlier this month.

Read more: Events at Winnipeg convention centre wane due to ongoing pandemic

There was one adverse event reported following immunization in Manitoba to date but there were no further details released about the person’s medical history.

The next immunization clinics will take place at University of Manitoba’s Rady Faculty of Health Sciences on the Bannatyne campus Dec. 29 to 31.

A total of 1,266 appointments have been booked for these three days.

To date, about 580 appointments have been made and approximately 360 remain available for January 4 and 5 at the convention centre.

The phone line is open to eligible health-care workers from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until all spaces are filled.

Eligibility criteria currently includes health-care workers whose work involves direct contact with patients and who meet at least one of the following criteria:

  • work in critical care units
  • work in long-term care facilities, born on or before Dec. 31, 1962
  • work in acute care facilities, born on or before Dec. 31, 1962
  • assigned to a COVID-19 immunization clinic or testing site.

The province says only those who meet the eligibility criteria should call.

Beginning in January, Manitoba will launch an online dashboard to provide statistics about the immunization program.

