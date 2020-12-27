Halifax police investigating 2 overnight robberies

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a pair of robberies that occurred in the early hours of Sunday.

At approximately 1:59 a.m., officers responded to the Needs convenience store located at 33 Herring Cove Road in Halifax.

A man allegedly entered the store and demanded cash before fleeing the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

Police say their suspect is described as a man in his 30s who was wearing a black parka with a red sweatshirt underneath.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing glasses and had a black mask.

At approximately 4:35 a.m., officers responded to a robbery in progress at the Irving convenience store located at 5450 Inglis St.

The man allegedly entered the store, threatened the clerk with a syringe and demanded cash.

Police say the man fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There were no injuries.

Investigators say their suspect is a man in his 50s wearing all black clothing and a black mask.

Both investigations are in the early stages and are asking anyone with information on the suspects or videos of the area are asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or to contact Crime Stoppers.