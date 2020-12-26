Menu

World

3 dead, 3 injured after shooting at Illinois bowling alley

By Staff The Associated Press
Click to play video 'Rockford police respond to shooting at Illinois bowling alley, confirm 3 dead' Rockford police respond to shooting at Illinois bowling alley, confirm 3 dead
WATCH: Rockford police respond to shooting at Illinois bowling alley, confirm 3 dead

A gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others Saturday night in what authorities believe was a random attack.

A “person of interest” was taken into custody after the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said during a news conference. He said two of those who were shot were teenagers.

Read more: Protesters gather after Black man shot, killed by police in Los Angeles

O’Shea did not immediately release additional information about the victims or the person who was taken into custody. He described the scene as contained and said he did not think any officers fired their weapons while apprehending the person of interest.

Rockford is about 80 miles (130 kilometres) northwest of Chicago.

The Rockford Register Star reported that 2020 has been the city’s deadliest year for homicides, according to records that date back to 1965. Thirty-five people have been killed in the city this year, breaking the previous record of 31 in 1996.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
