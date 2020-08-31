Man shot, killed after encounter with police in Los Angeles

Send this page to someone via email

A man was shot and killed by police in Los Angeles Monday afternoon, the LA County Sheriffs Department says.

In a tweet Monday evening the LA County Sheriffs Department said the incident happened just after 3 p.m.

During the contact, a fight ensued between the suspect and deputies. The suspect produced a handgun and a deputy-involved “hit” shooting occurred. The suspect’s handgun was recovered. The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 1, 2020

According to police, during the incident, a fight ensued between deputies and the suspect.

“The suspect produced a handgun and the deputy-involved “hit” shooting occurred,” the tweet reads. “The suspect’s handgun was recovered.”

Police said the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

No deputies were injured during the incident, police confirmed.

-More to come.