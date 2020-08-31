Menu

World

Man shot, killed after encounter with police in Los Angeles

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 31, 2020 10:15 pm
Global News

A man was shot and killed by police in Los Angeles Monday afternoon, the LA County Sheriffs Department says.

Read more: Kenosha braces for Trump visit as tensions mount over Jacob Blake shooting

In a tweet Monday evening the LA County Sheriffs Department said the incident happened just after 3 p.m.

According to police, during the incident, a fight ensued between deputies and the suspect.

“The suspect produced a handgun and the deputy-involved “hit” shooting occurred,” the tweet reads. “The suspect’s handgun was recovered.”

Police said the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

No deputies were injured during the incident, police confirmed.

-More to come.

