Potential exposures to COVID-19 reported across central zone, one flight

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Health Authority is warning of potential exposures to COVID-19 at 12 locations in the Halifax region and on one flight from Fort McMurray to Halifax.

Health officials are directing anyone who worked or visited the locations on the specific date and time to immediately visit the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page or call 811 to book a COVID-19 test.

READ MORE: NSHA reports potential exposure to COVID-19 at 10 locations in central zone

This should be done regardless of whether an individual has coronavirus symptoms.

On Thursday evening, NSHA released the following list of locations where an exposure may have occurred:

Superstore (1650 Bedford Hwy, Bedford) on Dec. 21 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 4

Shoppers Drug Mart (4 Forest Hills Pkwy, Cole Harbour) on Dec. 22 between 7:30 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 5.

Costco (137 Countryview Drive, Dartmouth) on Dec. 19 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 2.

NSLC (1 Forest Hill’s Parkway, Cole Harbour) on Dec. 23 between 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 6

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Dugger’s Mens Wear (Spring Garden Road, Halifax) on Dec. 23 between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 6

Lee Valley (150 Susie Lake Crescent, Bayer’s Lake) on Dec. 23 between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 6

The Vegetorium (2900 Hwy 2, Fall River) on December 23 between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 6

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 6 Canadian Tire (30 Lamont Terrace, Dartmouth Crossing, Dartmouth) on Dec. 21 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m and Dec. 22 between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 5.

Flight:

Story continues below advertisement

WestJet Flight 232 from Fort McMurray to Halifax on Dec. 22, anyone seated in rows 1 through 6. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 5.

On Friday, NSHA released another list of possible exposures across the central zone:

Sobey’s Russell Lake (268 Baker Drive, Dartmouth) on Dec. 16 between 4:20 p.m. and 7 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 30.

Sobey’s First Lake (80 First Lake Drive, Sackville) on Dec. 19 between 11:40 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 2.

Micmac Mall (21 Micmac Blvd, Dartmouth) on Dec. 21 between 4:40 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 4.

ToysRUs (15 Gale Terrace, Dartmouth) on Dec. 21 between 5:25 p.m. and 8 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 4.

“If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result,” the NSHA said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the province, all potential exposure notifications are now listed here.

6:17 SMU researchers look at impact of COVID-19 on communities in Nova Scotia SMU researchers look at impact of COVID-19 on communities in Nova Scotia