Crime

Christmas Eve fire sends five people to hospital

By Dan Vadeboncoeur Global News
Posted December 26, 2020 12:05 pm
A Winnipeg Fire Department truck.
A Winnipeg Fire Department truck. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Five people are recovering in hospital after a fire in the Burrows-Keewatin area in Northwest Winnipeg on Christmas Eve.

Emergency crews responded around 10:30 p.m. Thursday evening to a two-story home in the 1600 block of Magnus avenue, officials say.

Read more: Two seniors killed in Sanford, Man., house fire

Firefighters found flames and smoke coming from the home and launched an offensive attack, declaring the blaze under control an hour later.

One person was rescued from the building. All other occupants safely self-evacuated before crews arrived.

Paramedics assessed five people on scene. One patient was transported to hospital in critical condition, and four patients were transported in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

