Christmas Eve fire sends five people to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Five people are recovering in hospital after a fire in the Burrows-Keewatin area in Northwest Winnipeg on Christmas Eve.

Emergency crews responded around 10:30 p.m. Thursday evening to a two-story home in the 1600 block of Magnus avenue, officials say.

Firefighters found flames and smoke coming from the home and launched an offensive attack, declaring the blaze under control an hour later.

One person was rescued from the building. All other occupants safely self-evacuated before crews arrived.

Paramedics assessed five people on scene. One patient was transported to hospital in critical condition, and four patients were transported in stable condition.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire is under investigation.