Nashville explosion on Christmas Day ‘an intentional act,’ police say

Send this page to someone via email

A vehicle exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning in what police described as an “intentional act,” and fire officials reported taking three people to hospital but none of them critically injured.

“The explosion was significant, as you can see … The police department, its federal partners — the FBI and ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) — are conducting a large-scale investigation to this point,” said Don Aaron, Nashville police spokesman.

“We do believe that the explosion was an intentional act.”

Read more: Trump plays golf on Christmas Eve as coronavirus relief bill up in the air

A motive for the explosion was not disclosed by police.

The explosion was felt nine blocks away and destroyed several other vehicles and damaged several buildings, launching black smoke in the sky that could be seen for miles.

Story continues below advertisement

Nashville Mayor John Cooper urged people to stay away from the downtown area, as police and federal authorities launched their investigation.

MNPD, FBI & ATF investigating the 6:30 a.m. explosion on 2nd Ave N linked to a vehicle. This appears to have been an intentional act. Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/YOfMTaKmTH — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2020

Authorities were on their way to the scene of a report of a suspicious vehicle when the explosion occurred about 6:30 a.m. on Friday, sending shattered glass and debris over a wide area and rocking nearby buildings.

Andrew McCabe, a former deputy FBI director, told CNN that an explosion of this size would be investigated as a possible act of terrorism. He said it was possible police were the target of the explosions given they were answering a report of a suspicious vehicle when it blew up.

Read more: Explosion at Toronto home leaves at least 8 with minor injuries

Story continues below advertisement

Black smoke and flames were seen early Friday billowing from the area, which is packed with bars, restaurants and other retail establishments and is known as the heart of downtown Nashville’s tourist scene.

Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard.

The Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management told Nashville television station WKRN that a parked recreational vehicle exploded and damaged several buildings.

The station also quoted officials as saying the explosion did not seem suspicious.

The fire department sent out a tweet asking residents and others to avoid the area.

These are pictures from 2nd Avenue south. Windows were broken out from explosion area to Broadway. Please AVOID this area! Media staging is at 2nd Avenue south and KVB. pic.twitter.com/tocdpHWFgj — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) December 25, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Buck McCoy, who lives near the area, posted videos on Facebook that show water pouring down the ceiling of his home. Alarms blare in the background and cries of people in great distress ring in the background. A fire is visible in the street outside.

McCoy said the windows of his home were entirely blown out.

“All my windows, every single one of them got blown into the next room. If I had been standing there it would have been horrible,” he said.

“It felt like a bomb. It was that big,” he told The Associated Press.

“There were about four cars on fire. I don’t know if it was so hot they just caught on fire, and the trees were all blown apart.”

Nashville, the capital of the U.S. state of Tennessee, is also the U.S. capital of country music.

— With files from Reuters, The Associated Press.