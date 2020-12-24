11 people displaced following late night apartment fire in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Eleven people in Kelowna are likely making new plans for the holiday season following a small apartment fire on Wednesday evening.

The Kelowna Fire Department said crews were called to the 500 block of Glenmore Road at around 10 p.m., after fire alarms were activated at the apartment building.

When crews arrived, smoke could be seen coming from a third-storey unit. The sprinkler system had also been activated, dousing the fire inside a room before it could spread.

While the sprinkler did its job, it also created water damage not only to that unit, but to two units below as well, leaving all three uninhabitable.

The fire department said, as a result, eight adults, three children, one dog and three cats are now under the care of Emergency Support Services.

No one was hurt, and there was no word on how the accidental fire started.

The fire department is reminding the public that candles are a cause of home fires, and to “keep them away from anything that can burn and blow them out when you leave the room.”

In total, 15 firefighters were on scene, along with three fire engines and a ladder truck.