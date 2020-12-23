After years of alleged domestic abuse, Calgary woman’s home destroyed by fire

On Wednesday, Danusia Bourdon saw her sister’s house for the first time since it was destroyed by fire earlier this month.

Her sister Natasha lived with her husband Trevor Deitz in the home for years, but she was in the process of putting it up for sale as the pair was divorcing.

“I remember when they built the home and the hopes and the dreams that she had for the home and for their relationship,” Danusia Bourdon said.

“It’s just really scary to see the home in the state that it’s in and to know that my sister could have been sleeping that bedroom.” Tweet This

Four homes were destroyed in the fire, which broke out on Dec. 3.

Bourdon wasn’t home at the time of the blaze, which completely destroyed her house.

Calgary police confirmed that they are investigating whether the fire may have been deliberately set.

Danusia Bourdon said that her sister was in the process of finalizing her divorce to Deitz after years of domestic abuse.

Trevor Shawn Deitz was sentenced to two years in prison on May 5, 2020, after pleading guilty to a charge of aggravated assault.

Bourdon said that the abuse escalated for years until one incident where he broke her wrist.

“He dragged her out of the bed and into the bath and started beating her…And started telling her he was going to kill her and how he was going to kill her.”

Bourdon said her sister Natasha managed to call 9-1-1 and when officers arrived Deitz allegedly tried to flee the residence.

“She came down to the front door, she said to the police everything is fine, but she was shaking her head back and forth, ‘No,'” explained Bourdon.

Danusia Bourdon had accompanied Natasha to court on Dec. 1, where a Court of Queen’s Bench Justice decided that Natasha Bourdon could sell the home she shared with Deitz and live there in the meantime.

Two days later, fire started in the front window of the home and quickly spread to neighbouring homes.

Bourdon said her sister is scared because she knows police are investigating the fire as arson.

“Things were lined up for the house to be sold and for my sister to stay in the house, and less than 48 hours after that order was made the house was burned.”

While Natasha is in a safe space for the holidays, Bourdon said the family wanted to speak out because they are scared but also hope Natasha’s story can help another person who may be suffering from domestic abuse and the shame that many feel accompanies it.

“We know there are so many other people so many other women children and men who find themselves in this relationship and maybe it hasn’t gotten this bad yet. Maybe if they hear my sister’s story it won’t get to that point for them, maybe they’ll realize they can get out.

The Bourdons said they have been grateful to the community in Nolan Hill which had been supportive since Natasha shared her story.

The Calgary Police Service said that the fire is still under investigation and there had been no information on possible suspects released.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or violence, you can reach out for help by calling 211, the family violence helpline at 403-234-7233, the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or 911.