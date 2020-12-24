Menu

Comments

Health

Mississauga fire services deal with coronavirus outbreak in 4 stations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Acting Fire Chief Nancy Macdonald-Duncan says crews will be adjusted with firefighters from other stations.
Acting Fire Chief Nancy Macdonald-Duncan says crews will be adjusted with firefighters from other stations.

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The City of Mississauga has confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak among Fire and Emergency Services staff.

The city says 11 firefighters and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

An additional 36 staff have been told to self-isolate and the city says the outbreak has impacted four fire stations.

Read more: Ontario sets new single-day record for coronavirus cases

Acting Fire Chief Nancy Macdonald-Duncan says crews will be adjusted with firefighters from other stations.

The city says its fire stations are not open to the public and staff wear full protective equipment during calls.

Peel Public Health is working with the city to notify impacted staff and ensure protocols are being followed.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
