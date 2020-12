Send this page to someone via email

Two 65-year-olds in Sanford, Man., have died in a house fire, RCMP said.

The cause of the fire, which took place at a home on River Crescent in Sanford Wednesday night, is still being investigated.

RCMP said the bodies of the two residents were found when the fire was brought under control and firefighters were able to enter the home.

