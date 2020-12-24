Month of Giving: Calgarians come through for those in need this Christmas

Send this page to someone via email

The numbers are in and they are outstanding!

Global Calgary’s Month of Giving campaign profiled four local charities seeing unprecedented need this holiday season. CUPS, The Magic of Christmas, Woods Homes and the Food Bank are all serving more clients than ever before and Calgarians who could contribute came through in a big way.

The grand total raised through our Month of Giving campaign is $185,432.

CUPS Calgary and its partners assist adults and families in Calgary living with the adversity of poverty and traumatic events to become self-sufficient.

The Magic of Christmas is a non-profit charity founded in 1983. The organization works with the City of Calgary social services and the Calgary Police Service to make sure Santa doesn’t miss anyone who needs a special visit.

Story continues below advertisement

Wood’s Homes is a children’s mental health centre that provides treatment and support to children, youth and families with mental health needs.

The Calgary Food Bank is the city’s main charitable food hub and relies solely on support from the community. Once it addresses the food emergencies clients are facing by giving them food hampers, the food bank refers clients to partner agencies and programs for additional support.

Thank you to our generous viewers for helping our friends and neighbours in our community who need some help.

With files from Melissa Gilligan, Global News.