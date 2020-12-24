Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Features

Month of Giving: Calgarians come through for those in need this Christmas

By Leslie Horton Global News
Click to play video 'Calgarians come through for those in need this Christmas' Calgarians come through for those in need this Christmas
WATCH ABOVE: The numbers are in and they are outstanding. Global Calgary’s Month of Giving campaign, which profiled four local charities seeing unprecedented need, raised $185,432.

The numbers are in and they are outstanding!

Global Calgary’s Month of Giving campaign profiled four local charities seeing unprecedented need this holiday season. CUPS, The Magic of Christmas, Woods Homes and the Food Bank are all serving more clients than ever before and Calgarians who could contribute came through in a big way.

The grand total raised through our Month of Giving campaign is $185,432.

Read more: Month of Giving 2020: Global Calgary partners with 4 local charities amid COVID-19

CUPS Calgary and its partners assist adults and families in Calgary living with the adversity of poverty and traumatic events to become self-sufficient.

The Magic of Christmas is a non-profit charity founded in 1983. The organization works with the City of Calgary social services and the Calgary Police Service to make sure Santa doesn’t miss anyone who needs a special visit.

Wood’s Homes is a children’s mental health centre that provides treatment and support to children, youth and families with mental health needs.

The Calgary Food Bank is the city’s main charitable food hub and relies solely on support from the community. Once it addresses the food emergencies clients are facing by giving them food hampers, the food bank refers clients to partner agencies and programs for additional support.

Click to play video 'Month of Giving 2020: Calgary Food Bank' Month of Giving 2020: Calgary Food Bank

Thank you to our generous viewers for helping our friends and neighbours in our community who need some help.

With files from Melissa Gilligan, Global News.

