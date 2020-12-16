Month of Giving: Wood’s Homes offers services for Calgary’s homeless seeking employment

Send this page to someone via email

Global Calgary has partnered with four local charities this December to highlight the important roles they play in helping those in need.

Wood’s Homes is one of the four charities Global is supporting during the first-ever Month of Giving.

The organization offers 40 different programs and services to its youth clients, including specialized employment learning for those who are homeless.

Communications manager Sylvia MacIver says staff help clients build resumes, prepare for interviews and learn how to budget money.

Former Wood’s Homes client Des Levesconte found hope and empowerment through the culinary program offered at Wood’s Homes.

Story continues below advertisement

She is now in her first year of studies at Mount Royal University, hoping to one day provide support similar to what she received.

Levesconte says she is thankful for the space provided at Wood’s Homes, where she gained the confidence necessary to find her current successes.

With over 500 staff supporting the mental health of young people in Calgary, Strathmore and Lethbridge, Wood’s Homes has not missed a step during the pandemic.

MacIver says virtual therapy and counselling on Wood’s Homes’ website allows for continued community mental health services.

If you would like to donate to Wood’s Homes, you can visit WoodsHomes.ca.