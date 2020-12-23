Three COVID-19 cases discovered in inmates at B.C. correctional facility

Send this page to someone via email

Three inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Fraser Valley Institution, according to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).

A press release from the CSC said the inmates had recently been transferred into the facility from another region.

“The group has been in medical isolation and closely monitored by staff since arrival. The transmission is believed to have occurred prior to arrival at Fraser Valley Institution,” the correctional service said.

“Contact tracing is ongoing and testing for COVID-19 offered.”

The CSC said visits to inmates in Fraser Valley institutions continue to be suspended.

The Fraser Valley Institution is a multi-level security facility in Abbotsford, housing minimum, medium and maximum security women offenders.

The correctional service’s website says the facility has a capacity of 112.

There have been COVID-19 cases confirmed at three federal institutions in B.C., including the Fraser Valley Institution.

The largest one was at the Mission Institution, where 120 inmates tested positive for the virus and one person died. A new outbreak was declared at that institution last month after two staff members tested positive.

In total, the Correctional Service of Canada had reported 890 positive COVID-19 cases in inmates by Dec. 23, along with two deaths.

