Crime

Video shows skidding car slam into Abbotsford restaurant patio then flee

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 23, 2020 3:27 pm
Click to play video 'Abbotsford police release video of hit and run' Abbotsford police release video of hit and run
WATCH: Abbotsford police release video of hit and run

Abbotsford police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a restaurant patio Saturday night, then fled the scene.

Police say it happened around 11:30 p.m., when the vehicle slammed into the NINE Kitchen and Lounge at 2625 Montrose Ave.

Read more: Sketch released in hit-and-run that left Abbotsford mother horrifically injured

One of the restaurant’s owners discovered the damage the next morning.

Police released security video Wednesday showing a car skidding down Montrose Avenue, then mounting the curb and hitting the patio.

Click to play video 'Family makes emotional plea in horrific hit-and-run' Family makes emotional plea in horrific hit-and-run
Family makes emotional plea in horrific hit-and-run – Oct 8, 2020

“Businesses that have been able to remain open continue to struggle under COVID-19 restrictions (and) incidents as this add just one more challenge to these already trying times,” said police in a media release.

Read more: ‘We want justice’: Family appeals to hit-and-run driver after Abbotsford woman horrifically injured

Police describe the vehicle as a dark “sports-style” car with front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbotsford police.

