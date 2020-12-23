Video shows skidding car slam into Abbotsford restaurant patio then flee

Send this page to someone via email

Abbotsford police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a restaurant patio Saturday night, then fled the scene.

Police say it happened around 11:30 p.m., when the vehicle slammed into the NINE Kitchen and Lounge at 2625 Montrose Ave.

One of the restaurant’s owners discovered the damage the next morning.

Police released security video Wednesday showing a car skidding down Montrose Avenue, then mounting the curb and hitting the patio.

“Businesses that have been able to remain open continue to struggle under COVID-19 restrictions (and) incidents as this add just one more challenge to these already trying times,” said police in a media release.

Police describe the vehicle as a dark “sports-style” car with front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbotsford police.