Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Sketch released in hit-and-run that left Abbotsford mother horrifically injured

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 16, 2020 10:24 pm
Click to play video 'Family makes emotional plea in horrific hit-and-run' Family makes emotional plea in horrific hit-and-run
WATCH: Family makes emotional plea in horrific hit-and-run

Police have released a sketch of a suspect driver in a hit-and-run that left an Abbotsford mother with horrific injuries.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Sept. 29 at the West Oaks Mall, leaving 59-year-old Sharon Beckett with traumatic head injuries, a broken neck, a broken back and the loss of vision in at least one eye.

Read more: ‘We want justice’: Family appeals to hit-and-run driver after Abbotsford woman horrifically injured

Abbotsford police say the woman was in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a grey, late-model Dodge Caravan.

The driver got out of the vehicle, spoke to witnesses, then drove away, police said.

Abbotsford police are looking for this man in connection with a hit-and-run.
Abbotsford police are looking for this man in connection with a hit-and-run. Abbotsford police

“It is believed that the driver parked nearby in the parking lot for a short time, but ultimately fled without providing assistance to the victim,” said police in a media release.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Our Mom has been moved to the Abbotsford hospital for the remainder of her healing. Her condition has improved, however some of her injuries will severely impact her quality of life,” said the victim’s daughters in a statement.

Read more: Remarkable scene of forgiveness in B.C. court as driver in fatal hit-and-run sentenced

“We are especially concerned about her vision as she is already deaf.

“We can’t imagine how anyone could live with themselves for this long knowing that they have not only severely injured someone but greatly affected the life of their family and friends.”

The driver is described as between 50 and 60 years old, between five-foot-six and five-foot-10 with grey or sandy-coloured hair.

He had a medium build and was unshaven and wearing tan pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbotsford police.

Click to play video 'Family calls for public inquiry after Indigenous teen’s death in Abbotsford group home' Family calls for public inquiry after Indigenous teen’s death in Abbotsford group home
Family calls for public inquiry after Indigenous teen’s death in Abbotsford group home
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHit and RunAbbotsford policeAbbotsford hit and runabbotsford sketchhit and run sketch
Flyers
More weekly flyers