Sketch released in hit-and-run that left Abbotsford mother horrifically injured

Police have released a sketch of a suspect driver in a hit-and-run that left an Abbotsford mother with horrific injuries.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Sept. 29 at the West Oaks Mall, leaving 59-year-old Sharon Beckett with traumatic head injuries, a broken neck, a broken back and the loss of vision in at least one eye.

Abbotsford police say the woman was in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a grey, late-model Dodge Caravan.

The driver got out of the vehicle, spoke to witnesses, then drove away, police said.

Abbotsford police are looking for this man in connection with a hit-and-run. Abbotsford police

“It is believed that the driver parked nearby in the parking lot for a short time, but ultimately fled without providing assistance to the victim,” said police in a media release.

“Our Mom has been moved to the Abbotsford hospital for the remainder of her healing. Her condition has improved, however some of her injuries will severely impact her quality of life,” said the victim’s daughters in a statement.

“We are especially concerned about her vision as she is already deaf.

“We can’t imagine how anyone could live with themselves for this long knowing that they have not only severely injured someone but greatly affected the life of their family and friends.”

The driver is described as between 50 and 60 years old, between five-foot-six and five-foot-10 with grey or sandy-coloured hair.

He had a medium build and was unshaven and wearing tan pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbotsford police.

