Officers stabbed in downtown Hamilton released from hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say the three officers who suffered stab wounds during a call involving an erratic person downtown on Tuesday have been released from hospital.

In a release on Wednesday afternoon, the service said the officers are now at home and recovering from their injuries.

The officers were hurt following a person in crisis call near James Street North and Robert Street just after 3 p.m.

Read more: 3 police officers stabbed in downtown Hamilton

“Officers used de-escalation techniques and minimal force to secure the male,” a police spokesperson said in a release.

The injuries to the officers included wounds to the neck and head.

The male apprehended sustained minor injuries. He was transported to the hospital for an assessment.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information or video of the incident is being asked to reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-4067.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

On behalf of our service and our injured officers, thank you for the outpouring of support. Our #HamOnt community is stronger when we support each other. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) December 23, 2020

Sending strength to the injured @HamiltonPolice officers, their fellow officers and their families following today’s incident dealing with a person in crisis. https://t.co/afMYBEPrOK — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) December 22, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The incident in #Hamilton involving three @HamiltonPolice officers serves as a stark reminder of the dangers police officers face.@DRPS members have them in our thoughts and prayers. We wish them a speedy recovery. — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) December 23, 2020