Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Officers stabbed in downtown Hamilton released from hospital

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 23, 2020 1:41 pm
Hamilton police on location at James Street North and Cannon Street East on Dec. 22, 2020. Investigators say three police officers were stabbed during a domestic dispute call in the city's downtown.
Hamilton police on location at James Street North and Cannon Street East on Dec. 22, 2020. Investigators say three police officers were stabbed during a domestic dispute call in the city's downtown. Global News

Hamilton police say the three officers who suffered stab wounds during a call involving an erratic person downtown on Tuesday have been released from hospital.

In a release on Wednesday afternoon, the service said the officers are now at home and recovering from their injuries.

The officers were hurt following a person in crisis call near James Street North and Robert Street just after 3 p.m.

Read more: 3 police officers stabbed in downtown Hamilton

“Officers used de-escalation techniques and minimal force to secure the male,” a police spokesperson said in a release.

The injuries to the officers included wounds to the neck and head.

The male apprehended sustained minor injuries. He was transported to the hospital for an assessment.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information or video of the incident is being asked to reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-4067.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Trending Stories

 

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton PoliceHamilton newsdowntown HamiltonHamilton stabbingJames Street NorthCannon Street Eaststabbing in Hamilton
Flyers
More weekly flyers