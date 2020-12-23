Officers stabbed in downtown Hamilton released from hospital

Hamilton police say the three officers who suffered stab wounds during a call involving an erratic person downtown on Tuesday have been released from hospital.
In a release on Wednesday afternoon, the service said the officers are now at home and recovering from their injuries.
The officers were hurt following a person in crisis call near James Street North and Robert Street just after 3 p.m.
“Officers used de-escalation techniques and minimal force to secure the male,” a police spokesperson said in a release.
The injuries to the officers included wounds to the neck and head.
The male apprehended sustained minor injuries. He was transported to the hospital for an assessment.
Anyone with information or video of the incident is being asked to reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-4067.
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
