Crime

Assault charge laid following spitting incident in plaza parking lot: Guelph police

By Darren Baxter Global News
Posted December 23, 2020 12:13 pm
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser.
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say one man has been charged after another man was spat on early Tuesday evening during an altercation in a commercial parking lot.

Officers were called to the plaza on Speedvale Avenue near Stevenson Street at around 6:30 p.m. following the incident.

Read more: Guelph police investigate swastika graffiti

A 41-year-old Guelph man was trying to back into a parking spot when another driver got upset at how long it was taking and began yelling, police said in a release.

The victim walked up to the other vehicle, at which time police say the driver of that vehicle spat on him.

Officers located the suspect inside a store in the plaza and he was arrested on a charge of assault.

The accused has a court date March 30, 2021.

Read more: Guelph man charged in child luring investigation, police say

AssaultGuelph PoliceParkingParking LotSpittingplazaSpatSpeedvale and Stevenson
