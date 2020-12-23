Assault charge laid following spitting incident in plaza parking lot: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say one man has been charged after another man was spat on early Tuesday evening during an altercation in a commercial parking lot.

Officers were called to the plaza on Speedvale Avenue near Stevenson Street at around 6:30 p.m. following the incident.

A 41-year-old Guelph man was trying to back into a parking spot when another driver got upset at how long it was taking and began yelling, police said in a release.

The victim walked up to the other vehicle, at which time police say the driver of that vehicle spat on him.

Officers located the suspect inside a store in the plaza and he was arrested on a charge of assault.

The accused has a court date March 30, 2021.