Crime

Guelph man charged in child luring investigation: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 17, 2020 11:43 am
Click to play video 'Do police have the tools they need to pursue child luring?' Do police have the tools they need to pursue child luring?
The Supreme Court has ruled police are allowed to communicate online with anyone suspected of child luring - without a warrant. But as Mike Le Couteur reports, police say they still need more powers and resources to keep kids safe on the internet – Apr 22, 2019

Guelph police say a 24-year-old man has been charged in a child-luring investigation after allegedly trying to meet up with a 12-year-old girl.

The investigation started on Dec. 8 after investigators were notified that a man was having “sexual conversations” with a child, police said in a news release.

Police added that an in-person meeting was also arranged.

“When the male arrived at the meeting spot Wednesday morning, he was instead met by members of the Guelph Police Service,” police said in a news release.

The man was arrested and charged with luring a person under the age of 16 and agreeing to commit a sexual offence against a person under the age of 16.

Click to play video 'How to keep kids safe on the internet in an online world' How to keep kids safe on the internet in an online world
How to keep kids safe on the internet in an online world – May 21, 2020

The man was released on conditions, including one banning him from possessing any device that can access the internet but according to police, he was seen buying a new cell phone about 90 minutes after his release.

He was arrested again for breaching his conditions.

Guelph police have not released the suspect’s name. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 23.

