Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police investigate swastika graffiti

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 8, 2020 10:31 am
Guelph police are investigating a swastika that was spray painted on a sidewalk.
Guelph police are investigating a swastika that was spray painted on a sidewalk. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say they are investigating a swastika that was spray-painted on a sidewalk.

The graffiti was found at around noon on Monday near the intersection of Edinburgh Road and Chancellors Way.

Read more: 8 cars tagged with spray paint at malls in Cambridge and Kitchener

Police are asking for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Trending Stories

The investigator can be reached at 519-824-1212 ext. 7557 or anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video 'Swastikas, hate graffiti found in east-end Toronto parkette' Swastikas, hate graffiti found in east-end Toronto parkette
Swastikas, hate graffiti found in east-end Toronto parkette – Sep 20, 2018
Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeSwastikaSwastika graffitigueph newsswastika guelphswastika guelph police
Flyers
More weekly flyers