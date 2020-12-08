Guelph police investigate swastika graffiti

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they are investigating a swastika that was spray-painted on a sidewalk.

The graffiti was found at around noon on Monday near the intersection of Edinburgh Road and Chancellors Way.

Police are asking for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

The investigator can be reached at 519-824-1212 ext. 7557 or anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

