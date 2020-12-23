OHL delays the start of the season, again

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Hockey League has announced further delays to the start of the 2020-21 regular season.

Training camps had been scheduled to begin in the middle of January, with most players expected to report to their teams earlier in the month.

In a statement, commissioner David Branch says that with the provincewide shutdown announced this week, the OHL season is unable to start as planned on Feb. 4, 2021.

“The league will continue to consult and work closely with governments and health authorities to determine potential start dates in the new year,” said Branch. “The safety of all of our stakeholders and communities is our priority and we are committed to starting the 2020-21 season when it is safe to do so.”

Read more: Doug Ford says no decision on NHL games with Ontario primed for lockdown

Story continues below advertisement

In October, the OHL announced plans for a 40-game regular season where teams primarily played local opponents. No details were announced for the three American teams in the league.

Branch says he understands it’s difficult news for those in the OHL community.

“The restrictions both provincially in Ontario as well as nationally with regards to cross-border travel have informed our decision.”

Read more: Provincial restrictions puts GOJHL season in doubt

The Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League announced Wednesday it has put a pause on plans to start its regular season in January, also citing the provincial lockdown.