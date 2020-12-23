Nova Scotia invests $360K in housing facility for criminalized women transitioning back to society

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia announced Wednesday that a total investment of $360,000 has been made to the Elizabeth Fry Society’s Holly House for the next two years in an effort to enhance access to housing and supports.

Holly House is a supportive housing facility in Dartmouth operated by the Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia. It is the only housing option in the province specifically designed for women transitioning out of a provincial correctional facility.

According to the province, more women in conflict with the law will have access to needed supports that will help them break the cycle of poverty and criminality.

“Funding will allow Holly House to continue delivering its around the clock support to women and increase the facility’s capacity from eight to 10 live-in residents,” the province said in a release.

Attorney General and Minister of Justice Mark Furey said many of the women served by Holly House have experienced trauma, homelessness or mental health and addiction issues.

“This investment will mean more positive outcomes for more women and ensure they are able to easily access the many government programs and services they might need to move forward,” said Furey.

The departments of justice, community services, municipal affairs and housing, and health and wellness are all set to provide collaborative and preventive government supports.

The programs include educational support from Correctional Services teachers, regular and direct access to Nova Scotia Health Authority addictions therapists, and housing support workers.

“Early intervention and direct access to supports and services result in improved outcomes for women,” the province stated.

Executive director of the Elizabeth Fry Society Emma Halpern said the housing facility has been struggling to adequately finance the related housing and staffing costs, which makes this funding significant for the operation.

“It is wonderful to be receiving operational funds that will contribute towards a sustainable home and essential programming for the residents at Holly House. This funding will allow us to continue to provide a home for vulnerable Nova Scotians that is rooted in care, love, dignity and respect,” she said.