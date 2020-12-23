Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

Canadian economy grew 0.4% in October: Statistics Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Canada’s economy could suffer in 1st quarter of 2021 with rising COVID-19 infections' Coronavirus: Canada’s economy could suffer in 1st quarter of 2021 with rising COVID-19 infections
WATCH: Canada's economy could suffer in 1st quarter of 2021 with rising COVID-19 infections. – Dec 15, 2020

Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product grew 0.4 per cent in October, its sixth consecutive month of growth.

The increase followed growth of 0.8 per cent in September.

Economists had expected an increase of 0.3 per cent for October, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

Read more: Coronavirus put a ‘chop’ on economic recovery, Bank of Canada governor says

Both goods-producing and service-producing sectors were up overall in October, but the Statistics Canada report notes declines in manufacturing and food services.

The 0.8 per cent decline in manufacturing followed five months of growth and was largely a result of lower inventory, Statistics Canada says.

The 3.9 per cent drop in accommodation and food services, marked the second straight month of declines in the sector as the change in weather effectively ended the outdoor dining season.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Activity in the offices of real estate agents and brokers decreased 1.9 per cent in October, the agency says, following five months of sharp increases.

Click to play video 'The post pandemic economic future' The post pandemic economic future
The post pandemic economic future – Dec 1, 2020

Statistics Canada says the areas in and around Toronto and Vancouver contributed the most to the decline in housing resale activity.

Despite the growth, the Canadian economy remains about four per cent below where it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Statistics Canada says its preliminary estimate for November indicates growth of 0.4 per cent for the month.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
EconomyStatistics CanadaCanadian EconomyCanada economyEconomy Canadacanada economy growthCanadian economy growth
Flyers
More weekly flyers