Calgary airport breaks snowfall records as city continues to dig out from snowstorm

Two snowfall records were broken at the Calgary International Airport over the last couple of days after a winter storm rolled through the region.

The first record was for Dec. 21. The Calgary airport saw 12 centimetres of snow fall on Monday, breaking the previous record set for that day in 1955 when 8.4 centimetres fell.

On Dec. 22, the Calgary airport recorded 15.2 centimetres of snow, breaking the previous record for that day set in 1933 when 12.7 centimetres fell.

In total, the Calgary airport received about 27 centimetres of snow between mid-afternoon Monday and mid-afternoon Tuesday.

“We had an incredible amount of snow over the last couple of days,” Global Calgary weather anchor Jodi Hughes said.

“In fact, it’s historic how much we ended up seeing.” Tweet This

Hughes said other parts of the city received upwards of 40 centimetres of snow in the past couple of days, while outlying areas received even more.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, Calgary police had been called to 11 collisions involving minor injuries, 22 hit and runs and 85 non-injury collisions.

Calgary Transportation said Wednesday morning that crews continue to work through the seven-day snow plan.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, the focus remained on Priority 1 routes such as Crownchild Trail and Glenmore Trail. These routes were expected to be cleared later Wednesday, at which time crews will shift to Priority 2 routes such as Kensington Road and Acadian Drive.

The city reminded residents they have 24 hours after the snow stops falling to clear their own sidewalks of snow and ice.

“The large volume of snowfall means you should take your time, use proper posture and take plenty of breaks,” the city suggested.

“Consider being a snow angel and helping a neighbour shovel their sidewalk today.” Tweet This

The City of Calgary said it does not anticipate it will call a snow route parking ban at this time.

The snow is done for a few days at least.

“We are going to warm up and see better temperatures and much better conditions,” Hughes said Wednesday morning, adding some melting will occur.

Calgary is forecast to reach a high of 1 C Wednesday, 5 C Thursday and -1 C Friday. The temperatures cool down slightly heading into the weekend, with highs forecast to reach -7 C Saturday and -6 C Sunday.

