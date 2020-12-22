Calgary blanketed in snow, more to come as winter storm blows through

Calgarians are waking up to roads, sidewalks and cars covered in fresh snow Tuesday as the city saw as much as 40 centimetres of the white stuff fall overnight.
The snow started Monday evening and with it came strong, northerly winds, causing troublesome driving conditions and poor visibility.
According to Global News weather anchor Jodi Hughes, YYC Calgary International Airport recorded 20 centimetres of snow as of 5 a.m. Tuesday.
In other parts of the city, the snowfall totals ranged from 20 to 40 centimetres, depending on the area.
In nearby Cochrane, as of 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, 35 centimetres of snow had fallen.
Photos sent to Global News from around the city and communities on the outskirts showed deep snow.
Several Calgary Transit buses were experiencing trouble early Tuesday morning, with the transit authority tweeting that many routes were being detoured and some communities could not be accessed.
“Many buses stuck on primary roads as well as the majority that are stuck in the communities,” one tweet read.
Calgary Transit advised riders to keep an eye on their Twitter feed for updates.
The city’s transportation department also tweeted that with the amount of snow that had fallen, crews were focusing on Priority 1 routes that see the highest volume of traffic throughout the city, like Crowchild and Glenmore trails.
“While conditions of roads may appear good, citizens are reminded to drive to winter conditions,” the city said.
The city of Calgary was still under a snowfall warning as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, and Hughes said anywhere from five to 10 centimetres of snow could continue to fall before it’s expected to taper off in the early afternoon.
— With files from Global News’ Jodi Hughes
