Calgary, southwest Alberta set to see major winter storm Monday, up to 50 cm of snow expected

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Calgary and most of southwestern Alberta is under a winter storm watch, with a storm Monday bringing up to 50 cm of snow in some areas.

For the Calgary region, 20-25 cm is expected to blanket the city by Tuesday evening.

Environment Canada says the “strong low pressure system” will develop in Montana Monday afternoon and bring heavy snow up to Alberta, including Banff National Park.

“Snow is expected to persist throughout the day on Tuesday,” Environment Canada said. “Easterly upslope winds will enhance the snowfall along the terrain with locally more than 50 cm possible.”

1:20 COVID-19 protocols in place for snow tire season in Calgary COVID-19 protocols in place for snow tire season in Calgary – Oct 14, 2020

The weather agency says Albertans in the southwest areas of the province should avoid travel due to “rapidly accumulating snow” and if they must travel, carry an emergency kit and mobile phone.

Story continues below advertisement

A large portion of southwestern Alberta will see a major winter storm starting Monday. Environment Canada

A large portion of B.C. was also placed under a winter warning for Monday, but related to a pacific system that will run up through Washington state.