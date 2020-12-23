Firefighters respond after Calgary Golf Dome collapses

The Calgary Fire Department deployed its technical rescue team to the Golf Dome in the southwest part of the city Friday night after it collapsed.

The CFD told Global News the collapse at 50 Street and 50 Avenue S.W. was reported to them just after 9 p.m. The rescue team was sent to respond in case someone was inside but the fire department said nobody was there at the time.

Staff were escorted in after the collapse so they could salvage office equipment and other materials.

The CFD did not say what is believed to have caused the collapse. Calgary was hit with a major winter storm earlier in the day but it is not clear if weather played a role in the incident.

The CFD said it was told workers had noticed flat spots on the top of the dome earlier in the day, prompting them to take steps to increase support for the dome, which is held up by fans that maintain air pressure. The fire department said the fans may have shorted out but that it was too soon to say for certain if that was what happened.

A fire official told Global News staff were planning to try to prop up the dome again later this week and that in the meantime, the city would be shutting off power and water to the building once it has completely deflated.

