Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Quebec researchers to study delayed grieving process caused by COVID-19 pandemic

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Click to play video 'COVID-19 delays mourning and disrupts grieving, study says' COVID-19 delays mourning and disrupts grieving, study says
If you’ve had a loved one pass away during the pandemic you know that the grieving process has been very different than other years. A group of researchers from Quebec are now trying to identify how dealing with loss without a regular funeral has affected families left behind. Dan Spector reports.

Researchers from the Université de Montréal are looking into the impact of dealing with loss during the COVID-19 pandemic, which forbids families from holding traditional funeral ceremonies.

Teaming up with funeral homes in Quebec, the study will look at delayed and disrupted mourning and the impacts that has on families and loved ones left grieving someone who passed since the beginning of the health crisis last March.

According to funeral home manager Marie-Eve Garneau from Garneau Thanatologue funeral service, limited capacity due to social distancing measures has caused mourners to make “heartbreaking choices” with regards to which family members get to attend the very small services.

“Going through a pandemic is already something that is hard enough. If you add grief to it, it takes people to a whole other dimension,” Garneau told Global News.

Read more: Coronavirus: Politicians show united front, urge Quebecers to do their part to save health system

Story continues below advertisement

Garneau added that many families are opting to delay funeral services to when larger gatherings are permitted. “There are cremated remains that have been waiting here since March,” Garneau said.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

For Isabelle Garneau, a woman whose father passed away in September, the pandemic has kept her away from those closest to her when she needed them most, she told Global News.

“Which is exactly what you need during that time,” Isabelle said. Isabelle added that the experience has been bizarre, and she believes more painful than if she were to have lost her father during normal circumstances.

The Université de Montréal research team is asking others who have experienced a loss during the pandemic to fill out this survey so they can gather more data.

CoronavirusCOVID-19ResearchFuneralStudygrieflossuniversite de montrealmourning
Flyers
More weekly flyers