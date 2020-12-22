Former Peel Regional Police detective charged by Ontario watchdog with sexual assault

MISSISSAUGA — A former detective from Peel Region faces a sexual assault charge for an alleged incident in 1992.
The Special Investigations Unit says a woman contacted Peel Regional Police in August.
The SIU then took over the investigation.
The agency says the alleged incident happened in Barrie, Ont.
It says it has charged Paul Chisholm with one count of sexual assault.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 11.
