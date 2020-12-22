Menu

Crime

Former Peel Regional Police detective charged by Ontario watchdog with sexual assault

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 22, 2020 4:33 pm
The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate in relation to the arrest and injury of a man accused of impaired driving in Bourget, Ont.
The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate in relation to the arrest and injury of a man accused of impaired driving in Bourget, Ont. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

MISSISSAUGA — A former detective from Peel Region faces a sexual assault charge for an alleged incident in 1992.

The Special Investigations Unit says a woman contacted Peel Regional Police in August.

The SIU then took over the investigation.

Read more: A closer look at Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, how it operates, and the data it collects

The agency says the alleged incident happened in Barrie, Ont.

It says it has charged Paul Chisholm with one count of sexual assault.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 11.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeSexual Assaultpeel regional policeSIUSpecial Investigations UnitBarrie CrimeOntario police watchdogPaul Chisholm
