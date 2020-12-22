Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Calgary charity devastated by robbery just before Christmas

By Tiffany Lizée Global News
A break in over the weekend at Highbanks Society of Calgary means the charity will be without essential donations during the holiday season.
A break in over the weekend at Highbanks Society of Calgary means the charity will be without essential donations during the holiday season. Highbanks Society

A break in over the weekend at a Calgary charity organization that helps young mothers and their children means it is without essential donations.

In a news release Tuesday, Highbanks Society of Calgary said the break in happened while the mothers and children were sleeping upstairs in their apartments.

“Fortunately, all of our little families are safe,” Krista Flint, with Highbanks Society, said.

A cash box, a box of grocery cards and gift cards were stolen from locked cupboards in the office.

“The timing couldn’t have been worse as we head into the holiday season,” Flint said.

Tweet This
Trending Stories

Read more: ‘Things are tough:’ Canadian charities struggling as coronavirus pandemic continues

Story continues below advertisement

Highbanks Society helps young mothers between the ages of 16 to 24 find affordable housing and provides help with basic needs, trauma therapy and life skills.

The gift and grocery cards help mothers who are having trouble making ends meet.

“$50 will buy a month’s worth of diapers for a mother-led family,” Flint said.

The Highbanks Society is putting a call out for help and hoping new donations will help replace the “imperative resources for our families.”

Their Light Up Our Tree campaign runs until Jan. 1, 2021, with a goal of raising $25,000.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Charitycharity break inHighbanks SocietyHighbanks Society of CalgaryKrista FlintLight Up Our TreeLight Up Our Tree campaign
Flyers
More weekly flyers