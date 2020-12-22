Calgary charity devastated by robbery just before Christmas

Send this page to someone via email

A break in over the weekend at a Calgary charity organization that helps young mothers and their children means it is without essential donations.

In a news release Tuesday, Highbanks Society of Calgary said the break in happened while the mothers and children were sleeping upstairs in their apartments.

“Fortunately, all of our little families are safe,” Krista Flint, with Highbanks Society, said.

A cash box, a box of grocery cards and gift cards were stolen from locked cupboards in the office.

“The timing couldn’t have been worse as we head into the holiday season,” Flint said. Tweet This

Highbanks Society helps young mothers between the ages of 16 to 24 find affordable housing and provides help with basic needs, trauma therapy and life skills.

The gift and grocery cards help mothers who are having trouble making ends meet.

“$50 will buy a month’s worth of diapers for a mother-led family,” Flint said.

The Highbanks Society is putting a call out for help and hoping new donations will help replace the “imperative resources for our families.”

Their Light Up Our Tree campaign runs until Jan. 1, 2021, with a goal of raising $25,000.