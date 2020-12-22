Total coronavirus infections in Saskatchewan near 14K, 3 more deaths

Saskatchewan reported its lowest daily increase of new infections in nearly a week as its coronavirus-related death toll rose by three.

The recently deceased who tested positive for COVID-19 bring the province’s total up to 125.

All three deaths were in the 80-plus age group, with one in the north west zone and two in Regina, according to a press release.

Health officials said there were 181 new cases in the daily update on Tuesday, with the overall total for the province growing to 13,942 since the first case was reported in March. They added the new seven-day average of daily cases is 217.

According to a press release, most of the new cases are located in the Regina zone with 43, while there are 36 in north central, 35 each in north west and Saskatoon, 14 in far north east, eight in far north west, three each in north east and central east, two in far north central as well as one each in central west and south west.

Seven people tested out-of-province have been added to the Saskatchewan’s count while seven were also been found to be out-of-province residents and removed.

Provincial government officials said 1,519 vaccinations were completed up to Monday as part of the pilot program in Regina.

In the province, 124 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — 103 are receiving inpatient care and 21 are in intensive care.

Officials said 223 more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 9,872.

There are currently 3,945 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

According to the press release, 2,172 COVID-19 tests were performed on Monday in Saskatchewan. To date, 410,616 tests have been carried out in the province.

Health Minister Paul Merriman and Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, are expected to provide an update on COVID-19 in the province at 3 p.m.

Global News is livestreaming the press conference.

