Oilers Community Foundation donates $260K to help community outdoor rinks in Edmonton

Community leagues across the city are getting support from the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) to keep their outdoor rinks in use over the winter.

Many leagues were short on cash this year for rink maintenance, due to a lack of grants and fundraisers available during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The EOCF worked with the Edmonton Federation of Community Leagues (EFCL) to select 25 leagues in need of assistance.

Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation 'Dave's Drive' is underway – Nov 22, 2020

“It’s vulnerable neighbourhoods. The leagues that are struggling with operational dollars,” said Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation’s Natalie Minckler.

EFCL distributed the money to the leagues to help with things like operational dollars and equipment.

“Some of the leagues just wanted to get a rink attendant to open the doors and flood the ice,” Minckler said.

“It sounds simple and straightforward for us, but it’s something they are struggling to do.” Tweet This

The ice skating rink at the Blue Quill Community League in southwest Edmonton on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Wes Rosa, Global News

Garth Williams with Blue Quill Community League in southwest Edmonton said they will be purchasing a new snow blower. The current one is more than 15 years old.

“We can’t get parts for it anymore. I found out Monday that we were selected. It was a big thrill,” Williams said.

Williams said the outdoor rink is an essential activity for people during the pandemic.

“If you build it, they will come,” he said. “It really is a Canadian pastime.

“If you put a nice hockey rink out, people will be there.” Tweet This

The money comes from net proceeds of the online Oilers 50/50 draws during this past summer’s playoffs.

$260,000 went directly to the Edmonton Federation of Community Leagues, and another $190,000 went to organizations like Hockey Alberta Foundation, KidSport Canada and Free Play For Kids.

“We’re thrilled to reinvest those dollars back into the community when the community needs it desperately,” Minckler said.

Earlier in the year, the foundation donated to Edmonton’s Food Bank and Inner City High School.

Minckler said more funding from the 50/50 will be distributed in the months to come.

“We have our eye on some significant projects. We’re not quite ready to make those announcements just yet,” she said, “But, it has been apparent for a long time that our community’s needs have never been greater.”

The Leagues receiving funds are:

Bannerman Community League

Beacon Heights Community League

Big Lake Community League

Blue Quill Community League

Caernarvon Community League

Calder Community League

Canora Community League

Dovercourt Community League

Eastwood Community League

Evansdale Community League

Hairisine Community League

La Perle Community League

Lorelai-Beaumaris Community League

McCauley Community League

Meadowlark Community League

Millhurst Community League

Montrose Community League

North Millbourne Community League

Parkdale-Cromdale Community League

Rosslyn Community League

Sherbrooke Community League

Southwood Community League

Wellington Park Community League

West Meadowlark Community League

Westview Village Community League