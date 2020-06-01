‘It’s brightening up people’s days’: Friendly neighbour bringing joy to Edmonton community

Send this page to someone via email

You might not know Edmonton’s Rolland Sarasin, but you would probably recognize his familiar face if you pass by his house on 124 Street and 105 Avenue in the community of Westmount.

Day after day, sometimes for eight hours, Sarasin sits out on his front step watching the world go by while waving and smiling at people.

“Everyday, people walk by, drive by, they smile, they wave, they honk their horns,” Sarasin said. “It warms my heart… it’s rewarding.”

Many might wonder how he doesn’t get bored passing so much time outside. But Sarasin said entertainment comes to him.

“I have no cable TV, so this is my cable.” Tweet This

“Sometimes they (people going by) start honking and waving back here or over here before they even get to me, just because they want me to notice that they’re going by,” Sarasin said. “It’s like the Indianapolis 500 sometimes with the Lamborghinis and Porsches and Ferraris going by.”

Story continues below advertisement

By simply putting his chair out on his step and being there, Sarasin is bringing joy to the neighbourhood.

“I had one fellow, he drove by, he smiled and waved, he went around the block and came back and he stopped and he did say, ‘Thank you for bringing joy to the community,'” Sarasin said.

Connie Johnson occasionally walks by Sarasin on her commute and said he’s making a difference in people’s day.

“It’s brightening up people’s days, it’s just putting smiles on people’s faces and sending some love out into the world,” Johnson said. “He’s just demonstrating what we can all be doing throughout our day, which is beautiful, just a smile.”

Nicholas Beck has owned Beck Antiques & Jewellery, a business located across the street from Sarasin’s house, for a decade. Beck remembers Rolland’s presence for most of that time.

“(He) keeps an eye on the neighbourhood, you know, a nice friendly neighbourhood touch,” Beck said.

Spending time outside being a friendly neighbour is also helping Rolland make the most of the pandemic, after being temporarily laid off from work because of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

“It gave me more of an opportunity to come out here and enjoy mother nature. I just sat out here a little more often and realized that people appreciated the fact that you see a smiling face out here,” Sarasin said.

“If you can make somebody’s day by waving back, why not,” Sarasin said. Tweet This

Sarasin is inviting to anyone to come by and be his “neighbour.”