Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Features

How to build the perfect backyard rink

By John Sexsmith Global News
Posted December 3, 2020 8:45 pm
Click to play video 'How to build the perfect backyard rink' How to build the perfect backyard rink
Given the recent restrictions surrounding COVID-19, and the number of kids home from school, the Global Sports team believes backyard rinks will be all the rage. So in an effort to help families feel confident enough to construct their own back yard rink, we’re going to help show them what to do. Watch as Ice Technician from Rogers Place and the inventor of Dad’s Rink — a backyard rink in a box kit — show a family in St. Albert how it’s done. John Sexsmith reports.

With people getting outside to try to safely enjoy the winter amid the COVID-19, backyard rinks have surged in popularity.

But how do you build a backyard rink?

Global Sports got together with an all-star group of technicians for some advice.

1) Scout out the surface

Look for a flat area, free of debris and a significant slope. A shaded or protected area prevents melting.

2) Clear the area

Shovel right down to the grass or dirt. It prevents cracks as the ice loses strength with snow or debris underneath.

Read more: Alberta engineers design homemade Zamboni for outdoor rink

Story continues below advertisement

3) Line your rink

This is like building a bathtub. Do what’s necessary to dam the water in. A plastic liner will keep the water in and level.

4) Build a base

Use cold water for the first flood. Start at the lowest spot. Stop when the water is level and allow a sufficient amount of time for the water to freeze.

5) A whole new level

The following floods should be with hot water. You will want to do thinner layers, once a day. This allows old and new ice to bond and strengthen. In about a week — or two to three inches of ice — the rink should be ready for some family fun!

Read more: Coronavirus: What you should know about ice skating outdoors this winter

6) Tender loving care

Regularly shovel, maintain and water the rink. It will extend the life of your rink and keep the surface smooth.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19HockeyEdmonton sportsSkatingOutdoor ActivitiesOutdoor Rinkbackyard rinkBackyard RinksBackyard skating rinkHow to build a backyard rinkHow to build backyard rinkHow to build backyard skating rink
Flyers
More weekly flyers