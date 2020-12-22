Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 101 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton reported 101 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and three more deaths.

The city has 992 active cases as of Dec. 22 and 141 deaths tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new deaths involve three people who were in their 80s. The city says the last four recorded deaths were two people from the outbreak at the Grace Villa retirement home, one person for the Shalom Village outbreak and another tied to the outbreaks at the Juravinski Hospital.

The city reported two new outbreaks on Tuesday, both on the Mountain. The first is at Taco Bell on Upper James Street involving four workers and the other Ecole Secondaire Academie Catholique Mere Teresa near Mohawk Road and Upper Kenilworth Avenue which has three student cases.

Public health says there are 32 active outbreaks in Hamilton as of Dec. 22, including:

Six long-term care homes (LTCH) — Baywoods Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, Idlewyld Manor, The Meadows, Ridgeview, and The Village at Wentworth Heights.

Three nursing homes – Heritage Green Nursing Home, Parkview Nursing Centre, and Shalom Village

Seven retirement homes — Alexander Place, Amica Dundas, Amica Stoney Creek, Cathmar Manor, Grace Villa, Highgate Residence of Ancaster, and St. Joseph’s Villa (south tower)

Three workplaces — Franco’s No Frills, Sterling Honda and Taco Bell

Seven schools — Dr. J. E. Davey Elementary, Eastdale in Stoney Creek, Ecole Secondaire Academie Catholique Mere Teresa, Immaculate Heart of Mary Elementary, Frank Panabaker North School, R. A. Riddell, and Redeemer University.

There are also outbreaks at eight other locations, including Ellen Fairclough Building, HWDSB office, St. Peter’s Hospital and five units of the Juravinski Hospital.

The city’s significant outbreaks include Grace Villa LTCH which has 217 COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths since it started on Nov. 25, Chartwell Willowgrove LTCH with 101 coronavirus cases and 18 deaths since its outbreak began on Oct. 22, St. Joseph’s Villa with 54 cases and eight deaths since Nov. 20 and Baywoods Place with 46 cases and four deaths since starting Nov. 1.

The outbreaks at five units of the Juravinski Hospital involve 90 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus: 43 patients, 45 staff members and two students. The outbreak is connected to six coronavirus related deaths, according to public health.

An outbreak at CONNECT Communities in Stoney Creek was declared over on Monday.

There have been 921 new cases in the last 10 days with 3.9 per cent of all tests coming back positive in the last seven days.

The city has seen 5,026 total cases during the pandemic. There are now 51 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Hamilton is in the grey-lockdown level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Tuesday.

Halton Region reports 63 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Halton Region reported 63 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and two deaths tied to a long-term care home.

The region has 459 active cases as of Dec. 22, with Burlington accounting for 93 cases, Milton with 162, and Oakville with 143.

Halton now has 96 deaths tied to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The latest were two residents of the Extendicare Halton Hills LTCH in Georgetown.

The outbreak at Extendicare started on Dec. 14 and has 37 total cases involving at least 5 residents, 1 worker, 15 non-specified cases and 16 non-Halton resident cases.

Halton has 42 outbreaks, including 21 institutional outbreaks at:

10 long-term care homes (Allendale in Milton; Bennett Health Care Centre in Georgetown; Billings Court Manor in Burlington; Burloak in Burlington; Chartwell Waterford in Oakville; Creek Way Village in Burlington; Extendicare Halton Hills in Georgetown; Maple Villa Long Term Care Centre in Burlington, Mount Nemo Christian in Burlington; and Wyndham Manor in Oakville)

10 retirement homes (Amica Georgetown; Chartwell Christopher Terrace in Burington; Chartwell Lakeshore in Burlington; Delmanor Glen Abbey in Oakville; The Kensington in Oakville, Martindale Gardens in Milton; Pearl and Pine in Burlington; Revera Birkdale Place in Milton; Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington; and Revera The Williamsburg in Burlington)

1 hospital (Milton District Hospital).

The region’s other significant outbreak involves the Wyndom Manor LTCH, which has 138 coronavirus cases involving 81 residents and 21 staff members, 29 non-region cases, as well as seven other people connected to the home. Fourteen people have died at the home since the outbreak began on Oct. 21.

The outbreak at Allendale involves 85 COVID-19 cases tied to 58 residents, 12 non-region cases, 12 staff and three others connected with the home. Eighteen people have died at the home since it started on Nov. 13.

Chartwell Waterford in Oakville has 72 cases in its outbreak involving 47 residents, 12 staff, and 13 non-Halton cases. The LTCH has had 11 deaths since Oct.13.

The region has four active school outbreaks involving a total of nine cases with two at Bruce Trail Public, three at Christ the King Catholic Secondary in Georgetown, two cases at Forest Trail Elementary in Oakville and one case at St. Nicholas Catholic Elementary in Oakville.

Public health has recorded 5,157 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Halton Region is in the red-control level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Tuesday.

Niagara Region reports 35 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara Public Health reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. There are 616 active cases in the region as of Dec. 22.

Overall, Niagara has had 3,156 total positive cases and 99 deaths during the coronavirus health crisis.

The region has 21 active outbreaks with 11 of them institutional at:

2 retirement homes (Chapel Heights in Niagara Falls, Garden City Manor in St. Catharines)

5 long-term care homes (Bella Senior Care Residence in Niagara Falls; Extendicare Ltd. in St. Catharines; Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie; Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls; and Oakwood Park Lodge in Niagara Falls.

4 at two Niagara Health hospitals (Greater Niagara Falls General (x3) and Welland Country General).

Niagara Region is in the red-control level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Tuesday.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 17 new COVID-19 cases,1 death

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and one new death.

The region has had 817 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

The two counties have had 34 combined COVID-19-connected deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 81 active cases as of Dec. 22.

Public health recorded three new outbreaks at a nursing home and two retirement homes.

The outbreaks are at Norview Lodge in Simcoe and Beacon Home community residence in Dunnville and the Caressant Care nursing home in Courtland.

One staff member at each facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

The region’s daily rolling average number of cases in the past seven days is 8.71.

Haldimand-Norfolk is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Tuesday.

Brant County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

Brant County Health Unit (BCHU) reported eleven new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The region has now had 758 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 104 active cases as of Dec. 22 with two people receiving hospital care.

The region has six institutional outbreaks with the latest declared at the Fox Ridge LTCH in Brantford involving a case with one staff member.

The region’s five other outbreaks include four in Brantford at the John Noble LTCH, Lions McInnes House, St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre and at St. John’s College and one other at Telfer Place Retirement home in Paris.

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19 and is reporting a weekly incidence rate of virus cases at 71.53 per 100,000.

Brant County is in the red-control level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Tuesday.