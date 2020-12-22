Toronto man charged with murder after father-in-law stabbed, police sources say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 50-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge following a stabbing that killed an elderly man in Markham.

Emergency crews were called to a house on Nymark Avenue, west of Don Mills Road West and north of Sheppard Avenue East, at around 8:50 p.m. on Monday.

A man was rushed to a trauma centre by paramedics in life-threatening condition after being stabbed multiple times, police said.

Despite life-saving measures, police said he later died from his injuries in hospital.

The victim has been identified by investigators as 72-year-old Jing Zhang, a visitor from China.

Police sources tell Global News that the male suspect allegedly stabbed his father-in-law and the suspect’s wife intervened and was also stabbed.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators said a woman suffered minor injuries.

On Tuesday, officers arrested Jingfu Luo, a 50-year-old resident from Toronto. Luo is charged with first-degree murder.

— With files from Catherine McDonald.

Police sources tell @globalnewsto that the accused is the son-in-law of the victim. The suspect and his wife also suffered knife wounds and were taken to hospital with minor injuries. Police say a knife was recovered at the scene. This is homicide #71 of 2020. — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) December 22, 2020