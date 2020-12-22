Menu

Crime

Toronto man charged with murder after father-in-law stabbed, police sources say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 22, 2020 1:20 pm
A photo of Toronto police on Nymark Avenue following a fatal stabbing.
A photo of Toronto police on Nymark Avenue following a fatal stabbing. Catherine McDonald / Global News

Toronto police say a 50-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge following a stabbing that killed an elderly man in Markham.

Emergency crews were called to a house on Nymark Avenue, west of Don Mills Road West and north of Sheppard Avenue East, at around 8:50 p.m. on Monday.

A man was rushed to a trauma centre by paramedics in life-threatening condition after being stabbed multiple times, police said.

Read more: 1 dead, 2 others injured after stabbing at home in Toronto’s north end

Despite life-saving measures, police said he later died from his injuries in hospital.

The victim has been identified by investigators as 72-year-old Jing Zhang, a visitor from China.

Police sources tell Global News that the male suspect allegedly stabbed his father-in-law and the suspect’s wife intervened and was also stabbed.

Investigators said a woman suffered minor injuries.

On Tuesday, officers arrested Jingfu Luo, a 50-year-old resident from Toronto. Luo is charged with first-degree murder.

— With files from Catherine McDonald.

