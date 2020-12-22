Toronto man charged with murder after father-in-law stabbed, police sources say

Toronto police say a 50-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge following a stabbing that killed an elderly man in Markham.
Emergency crews were called to a house on Nymark Avenue, west of Don Mills Road West and north of Sheppard Avenue East, at around 8:50 p.m. on Monday.
A man was rushed to a trauma centre by paramedics in life-threatening condition after being stabbed multiple times, police said.
Despite life-saving measures, police said he later died from his injuries in hospital.
The victim has been identified by investigators as 72-year-old Jing Zhang, a visitor from China.
Police sources tell Global News that the male suspect allegedly stabbed his father-in-law and the suspect’s wife intervened and was also stabbed.
Investigators said a woman suffered minor injuries.
On Tuesday, officers arrested Jingfu Luo, a 50-year-old resident from Toronto. Luo is charged with first-degree murder.
— With files from Catherine McDonald.
