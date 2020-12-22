Menu

Crime

Teen arrested in connection with armed robbery in Niagara Falls: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 22, 2020 10:48 am
Surveillance footage of suspect vehicle connected to a Niagara Falls residential robbery in mid-December.
Surveillance footage of suspect vehicle connected to a Niagara Falls residential robbery in mid-December. Niagara Regional Police

A teen from St. Catharines is facing multiple charges after he was arrested in connection with an armed robbery investigation in Niagara Falls, according to police.

Investigators say the suspect is one of three police have been looking for accused of breaking into a home at St. Clair Avenue and Simcoe Street on Dec. 14 around 1 a.m. and demanding the occupants hand over valuables.

The suspects fled in a dark-coloured pickup truck.

Read more: 19-year-old man injured in East Hamilton shooting, police say

The 16-year-old is facing five charges including break and enter, robbery and use of a firearm.

Niagara police are still looking for two other suspects.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police at 905-688-4111.

