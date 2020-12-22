Teen arrested in connection with armed robbery in Niagara Falls: police

Send this page to someone via email

A teen from St. Catharines is facing multiple charges after he was arrested in connection with an armed robbery investigation in Niagara Falls, according to police.

Investigators say the suspect is one of three police have been looking for accused of breaking into a home at St. Clair Avenue and Simcoe Street on Dec. 14 around 1 a.m. and demanding the occupants hand over valuables.

The suspects fled in a dark-coloured pickup truck.

The 16-year-old is facing five charges including break and enter, robbery and use of a firearm.

Niagara police are still looking for two other suspects.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police at 905-688-4111.

