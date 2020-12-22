Bill Kelly: Charles Dickens nailed our 2020 emotional roller-coaster

Send this page to someone via email

A colleague asked me yesterday how I would remember the year 2020, and I was immediately reminded of the opening lines of A Tale of Two Cities by the great Charles Dickens.

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness.”

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times” captures the wide range of emotions that we’ve all experienced this year.

The pandemic and the horror it brought us is the worst of times for all of us, but it also showcased the dedication and brilliance of front-line health-care workers who literally put their lives on the line to battle this deadly virus.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was the age of wisdom” perfectly captures the miraculous development of multiple vaccines to combat COVID-19; never before has science responded so swiftly to produce medicines that will save millions of lives.

3:33 New study hopes to find silver lining in COVID-19 pandemic New study hopes to find silver lining in COVID-19 pandemic

“It was the age of foolishness” aptly describes those who ignore science and refused to acknowledge the devastation of the pandemic, refused to wear masks and recklessly contributed to the spread of this deadly virus.

In 2020, we saw who the real leaders were, and who were the false prophets.

It was a year we can hardly wait to put behind us, but it was a year that has taught us valuable lessons that we should never forget.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

Story continues below advertisement

Listen to the latest from the Bill Kelly Show

​