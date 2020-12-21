Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

London, Ont., mosque’s food drive collects over 2,000 pounds of food

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 21, 2020 6:46 pm
Volunteers loading food donations into a van on Sun. Dec. 20, 2020 at the London Muslim Mosque's drive thru food drive.
Volunteers loading food donations into a van on Sun. Dec. 20, 2020 at the London Muslim Mosque's drive thru food drive. London Muslim Mosque

More than 2,000 pounds of food were collected during a London, Ont., mosque’s drive-thru food drive on Sunday.

Ali Chahbar with the London Muslim Mosque‘s outreach committee says in under three hours, 2,039 pounds of food were ready to be dropped off at the London Food Bank.

Read more: ‘Meet, eat, donate’: local mosque barbecues to raise funds for OEV community

Zeba Hashmi, who’s also with the mosque’s outreach committee, says three and a half SUVs were stuffed with food donations that were dropped off by more than 30 cars.

“It was a really wonderful feeling seeing so many people coming out with bags of non-perishable goods, and coming out with a smile,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

In previous years around the holiday time, the mosque has always collected food for the London Food Bank, according to Chahbar.

Trending Stories

Read more: With days left to go, Business Cares Food Drive looks to Londoners for last-minute donations

He says the congregation would bring non-perishable food items to the mosque over a two- to three-week period, and “we’d fill boxes and boxes, and vans and vans of it.”

“But due to COVID-19 this year and the restrictions that are in place, we’d be negligent not to do something because it’s important,” he said.

For their next initiative, Chahbar says the mosque is thinking of collecting clothing to donate to local organizations, because “it should be commonsense (to) reach out to others, (and) we take pride in doing it because its our duty and responsibility.”

Click to play video 'Generations Foundation still finds way to bring magic to children over the holidays' Generations Foundation still finds way to bring magic to children over the holidays
Generations Foundation still finds way to bring magic to children over the holidays
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LondonDonationsMosqueFood Drivelondon food bankLondon Muslim MosqueDrive thru food driveFood drive London mosqueFood drive London Muslim Mosque
Flyers
More weekly flyers