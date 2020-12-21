Coronavirus: Ottawa to enter 28-day lockdown on Boxing Day

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa will enter a 28-day lockdown on Dec. 26, forcing the closure of non-essential businesses and limiting travel outside the household in hopes of stemming the spread of the novel coronavirus, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Monday.

The provincewide lockdown, which will last 14 days in northern Ontario and 28 days in the south, was originally slated to begin on Dec. 24, before Christmas.

Grocery stores, pharmacies and other essential services will be allowed to remain open over the lockdown. Other retailers and restaurants will be allowed to open only for curbside pickup or delivery.

Indoor visits with people outside a person’s immediate household will be banned, but people who live alone can gather exclusively with one other household.

Story continues below advertisement

High school students will not attend in-person classes for the full 28 days, while students in younger grades will see their winter breaks extended by an extra week before returning to the classroom.

The lockdown comes after a call from the Ontario Hospital Association, which has said intensive care units in the province’s hardest-hit regions are at risk of being overwhelmed.

New provincial modelling released Monday morning shows that under all scenarios the province will see 300 intensive care unit beds filled within 10 days — double the 150-bed threshold where surgeries must be cancelled. A worst-case scenario could see 1,500 people in intensive care by mid-January.

0:50 Coronavirus: Ontario in ‘challenging situation’ to control COVID-19, health officials say Coronavirus: Ontario in ‘challenging situation’ to control COVID-19, health officials say

In Ottawa, conversely, there are currently no people with COVID-19 in local ICUs, according to the local public health unit.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa Public Health reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and said the percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive stands at 1.4 per cent.

Ford said Monday that the lockdown’s provincewide scope was necessary because people living in areas with the harshest coronavirus restrictions have been travelling to regions in the green or yellow zones of Ontario’s COVID-19 reopening framework.

He also suggested that since Quebec is locking down over the holidays, Gatineau residents could cross the border into Ottawa to take advantage of looser restrictions.

“Areas like Ottawa … will be at tremendous risk over the holidays of people flooding in across the border if they were to stay open,” he said.

“We’ve seen it before. When we open up and Quebec closes down, we get Quebecers.”

Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, said Monday that even though Ottawa’s numbers have been stable, the situation can change quickly. Regions in the province that were sitting comfortably in the green or yellow zone have seen their case numbers spike quickly and had their lockdown status increase, he said.

“Our preventative measures are as important as our reactive measures,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Mayor Jim Watson and Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. on Monday to discuss the lockdown.

— With files from the Canadian Press