Crime

Hamilton police arrest 3 in separate child pornography investigations

By Shiona Thompson 900 CHML
Posted December 21, 2020 11:26 am
Hamilton police arrest three men in separate child pornography investigations.
Hamilton police arrest three men in separate child pornography investigations. Global News

The Hamilton police internet child exploitation unit has arrested three Hamilton men in connection with separate investigations that started last month.

Officers conducted three raids, seized several devices and made the arrests.

Read more: 3 men, 1 woman charged in Hamilton child porn case

A 35-year-old has been charged with distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

A 25-year-old has been charged with:

  • distribution of child pornography
  • making child pornography readily available
  • two counts of possession of child pornography
  • production of a Schedule III substance (psilocybin)
  • possession of a Schedule III substance (psilocybin)

Officers say a small amount of magic mushrooms was found in one of the raids and deemed to be
for personal use.

A 20-year-old has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

Read more: Charges laid in Hamilton child exploitation investigation

Police say further charges may be laid and they are asking anyone with additional information to contact the ICE unit by calling 905-540-5247 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting your anonymous tips online.

