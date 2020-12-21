Hamilton police arrest 3 in separate child pornography investigations

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton police internet child exploitation unit has arrested three Hamilton men in connection with separate investigations that started last month.

Officers conducted three raids, seized several devices and made the arrests.

A 35-year-old has been charged with distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

A 25-year-old has been charged with:

distribution of child pornography

making child pornography readily available

two counts of possession of child pornography

production of a Schedule III substance (psilocybin)

possession of a Schedule III substance (psilocybin)

Officers say a small amount of magic mushrooms was found in one of the raids and deemed to be

for personal use.

Story continues below advertisement

A 20-year-old has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

Read more: Charges laid in Hamilton child exploitation investigation

Police say further charges may be laid and they are asking anyone with additional information to contact the ICE unit by calling 905-540-5247 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting your anonymous tips online.